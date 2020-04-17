Multifamily Properties Subject to Federal Eviction Moratoriums

The CARES Act provides a temporary moratorium on evictions for most residents of federally subsidized apartments, including those supported by HUD, USDA or Treasury (Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments) as well a moratorium on filings for evictions for renters in homes covered by federally-backed (FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac) mortgages for 120 days after enactment.

This searchable database and map allows some renters to identify if their home is covered by the CARES Act eviction moratoriums. These new tools contain data on millions of apartments in multifamily housing insured by the Federal Housing Administration or securitized by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and millions more supported by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, HUD, and/or USDA programs. The database and map are not comprehensive; they do not include data on single family rental homes of one to four units that are also protected under the CARES Act, and they do not include all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily mortgages. When NLIHC obtains this additional data we will update the tools.